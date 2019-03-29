Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Emmett, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Emmett, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wilt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Herbert Wilt


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Herbert Wilt Obituary
James Herbert Wilt

Kenockee Twp. - 67, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at River Bend Assisted Living.

He was born in Brown City, July 19, 1951, the son of the late Herbert and Jennie (Wixson) Wilt. "Jim" enjoyed music and listening to records. He liked animals, helping on the family farm and Jim especially loved helping people.

Surviving are two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Anson Morgan and Nancy and Dick Roy, all of Avoca; nieces and nephews, Don, Sally, Lisa and Jennifer and grand-niece and grand-nephew, Andrew and Kate, as well as his friends.

The family honors the memory of James and invite you to visit and share memories Friday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yale.

The family would like to give a warm thank you to express their appreciation for the great care received at River Bend Assisted Living, China Township.

Memorials are suggested to St. Clair County Humane Society. kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now