|
|
James Herbert Wilt
Kenockee Twp. - 67, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at River Bend Assisted Living.
He was born in Brown City, July 19, 1951, the son of the late Herbert and Jennie (Wixson) Wilt. "Jim" enjoyed music and listening to records. He liked animals, helping on the family farm and Jim especially loved helping people.
Surviving are two sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Anson Morgan and Nancy and Dick Roy, all of Avoca; nieces and nephews, Don, Sally, Lisa and Jennifer and grand-niece and grand-nephew, Andrew and Kate, as well as his friends.
The family honors the memory of James and invite you to visit and share memories Friday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yale.
The family would like to give a warm thank you to express their appreciation for the great care received at River Bend Assisted Living, China Township.
Memorials are suggested to St. Clair County Humane Society. kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 29, 2019