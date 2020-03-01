Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Emmett, MI
View Map
Resources
James Hyde Obituary
James Hyde

Emmett - James Hyde, 85, of Emmett, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 27, 2020, on his 60th wedding anniversary, in the lifetime family homestead surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born March 1, 1934, in Emmett, the son of the late George and Euphrasia (O'Connor) Hyde. His marriage to Lois Jean Johnson was February 27, 1960, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. Lois passed September 7, 2015, after 55 wonderful years of marriage. His love for Lois was unending throughout their marriage. He tenderly cared for his wife during her lengthy illness. Jim was a 1952 graduate of St. Stephens High School, Port Huron. He began working at Ford Romeo Tractor Plant on St Patrick's Day, 1965, while continuing to work the family farm. He retired from Ford in 1998. James was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, where he was an usher and member of the Knights of Columbus. Surviving are five daughters, Colleen (Bill Murphy) Ralph, Rose (Keith) Scott, Rita (Mark) Callander, Bridget (Greg) Whitican and Margaret (Mike) Quinn; grandchildren, Andrew and Lauren Ralph, Eli Callander, Ryan, Emily and Ian Whitican and Luke and Parker Quinn; his sister, Barbara Hyde; his devoted dog, Harley; dedicated caregiver, Tammy Wahowske and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. He is preceded in death by son-in-law, Rick Ralph; brothers, Joseph, George, Patrick, Harold, and Raymond Hyde and sisters, Mary Jeffries, Joanne Zapor and Mary Alice Hyde and several brothers and sisters-in-law. Jim will be remembered by his big heart and Irish wit. He wore his heart on his sleeve and would do anything for his daughters, friends and family. The family honors the memory of James and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, March 2, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with rosary devotion at 4:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, pastor will officiate. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Kenockee Township. Memorials are suggested to "The Dementia & Alzheimer's Resource Committee of St. Clair County" or "Wishes of the Family".

Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
