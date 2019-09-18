|
|
James L. Buelow
Fort Myers, FL - James Lewis Buelow, 93, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Marysville, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 2, 1926. He grew up in River Rouge, Michigan. James served in the 25th Infantry Division in the U.S. Army during World War II, spending 18 months in the Pacific Theater. After WWII, he returned to River Rouge where he married Betty Jean Munro on August 28, 1948. He retired from Chrysler after 31 years in industrial engine/marine engine sales. After retirement, he went on to work another 25 years at the Marysville Golf Course pro shop.
James was a life member of the Masonic Lodge in Trenton-Wyandotte and also a member of American Legion Post 0449 in Marysville. He was an avid golfer, bowler and softball player. Most of all he loved watching his grandsons playing in their sports and school activities.
He is survived by his son, Timothy (Kyle) Buelow; grandsons, Brandon (Angela) Buelow and Andrew (Jacky) Buelow; and two great grandsons. He is also survived by his four brothers, Robert (Delores) Evans, Fred (Mary) Evans, George (Mary) Evans and William (Kathy) Evans. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Jean Buelow; his daughter, Janet Marie Buelow; and his sister, Marjorie Hall.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans Chapter 12. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019