James L. Hill



Fort Gratiot - He was born March 3, 1946 in Port Huron to the late Robert and Lillian Hill. He married Mary J. Conroy on February 13, 1965 in St. Edward on-the-Lake Catholic Church.



James was a 1964 graduate of Port Huron High School. He retired from Chrysler Corporation as a Tool & Die machinist and was a member of St. Edward on-the-Lake Catholic Church. James enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and spending time with his family. He was an inventor, creator, and fixer.



James is survived by his wife Mary; children, James Hill, Jeff (Amy) Hill, Julie (John) Malane, and Jennifer (David) Losinski; fourteen grandchildren; and sister, Janie Rich. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Ann Hill.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with a Rosary at 5 p.m.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 in St. Edward on-the-Lake Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.



Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family.