James L. "Jim" Visga
St. Clair - James Lee "Jim" Visga, 73, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children after a short battle with cancer.
He was born November 7, 1946 in Port Huron to the late Sylvester and Elizabeth Visga. He married Elaine Somes, his soulmate, on September 28, 1968 in St. Christopher Catholic Church.
James was a 1964 graduate of Marysville High School. He began working for General Motors in 1965 and worked 31 years before retiring in 1996. Jim became a lunchroom supervisor at Washington Elementary in 2001. He loved working with children and forming relationships with his coworkers, who he considered his friends. He loved maintaining the 10 acres of property at their home, visiting his neighbors and was always out on the road. Jim was a tender, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His smile could light up a room and his love for people was contagious. Jim enjoyed taking trips to the casino, playing cards, tending his garden, and enjoying the company of family and friends. Jim touched so many lives during his time here on earth.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine; two children, Dawn (Joe) Portis and Dennis (Melissa) Visga; grandchildren, Brendon (Alissandro) Visga, Nicholas (Chelsea) Visga and McKenzie (Ethan) Fisher; and great grandchildren, Zoey, Ayden, Justine, Alayshia and Braxton. He was preceded his death by a granddaughter, Brooke LaVere; and his siblings, Leona Rosbury, Irene Curtis, Bernice Melczarczyk, Leo Visga and Robert Visga.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A private memorial service will follow at noon. Chaplain Patrick Thompson will officiate. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Masks will be required for the safety and comfort of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Elementary School.
