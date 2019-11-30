Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Marlette - 78, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Jim was born on October 19, 1941, son of the late Alfred and Helen (Siloac) Laskowski.

Surviving is wife Naomi; children, Kimberly (Dean) Jones of Emmett, Jason (Jessica) Laskowski of Avoca, Brian (Irene) Anderson of Marlette, Melissa (Frank) Locricchio of Fort Gratiot, and Christine (Dennis) Grow of Lansing; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, David Laskowski and Linda Prong; closest friends, Joe and JoAnn Zerilli.

He was preceded in death by his son Jimmy Laskowski and his brother Jerome Laskowski.

The family of Jim wishes to extend our sincere thanks to doctors, Ira Sabbagh, David Sabbagh, and Dr. Bashar Samman; McLaren Hospice; nurses, Jarrett and Ashley; as well as Fr. Brian Hurley and Pastor Bruce Lawton.

Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with Military Honors at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Grosse Pointe Park with 10:00 a.m. visiting.

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
