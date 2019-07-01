|
James Lee Bearss
Ruby - 67, passed away June 28, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born May 5, 1952, to the late William and Anna Bell (Molesworth) Bearss. He was also preceded in death by his infant sister, Jeri Lynn.
His marriage to Betsy Brown was August 10, 1974, at the Yale United Methodist Church.
Jim graduated from Yale High School in 1970. He earned a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and a Master's degree from Michigan State University. Throughout school, Jim enjoyed team sports, especially baseball, which he continued to play in college and recreationally for many years.
He worked as an educator for the Marysville Public Schools from 1974 to 1999. In Marysville, he served as a teacher, coach, elementary school principal, and also curriculum director. After retiring, Jim continued to work in education as a teacher, consultant, and interim administrator in several districts. His impact was obvious; he was remembered and greeted with kind words by former students and parents everywhere he went. Jim always recognized names and faces, even decades after having students in school.
In retirement, Jim pursued many hobbies. He enjoyed activities in the outdoors including archery and hunting with family and friends. Farming at the family property in Ruby and maintaining wildlife food plots was a passion. Jim loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jim was instrumental in forming the St. Clair County chapter of Pheasants Forever, a habitat conservation organization. He served as chapter treasurer for 34 years and was instrumental in growing the chapter to a membership of over 600 and as a top ten chapter nationwide.
Jim also was a founding member of the Clyde Historical Society. He helped in the organization of the club in its early years and was instrumental in the club's process of moving the original Clyde Township Hall building to its current site and preserving it as a historical building.
Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betsy, son Brian (Carrie), daughter Kate Favre (Daniel), four grandchildren, Brett and Leo Bearss, and Anna Belle and Quincy Favre, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dennis and Susan Bricker, and aunts Joanne Bearss and Marge Molesworth. Jim is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family honors Jim and invites all to share memories Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, July 1, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Nate Polzin will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Ruby Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Ruby Community Church or Clyde Historical Society.
Published in The Times Herald on July 1, 2019