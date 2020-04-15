|
|
James P. Rumley
Port Huron - James Patrick Rumley, 85, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was born May 16, 1934 in Port Huron to the late Elmer and Camilla Rumley. He married Marilyn Joyce Rose on January 10, 1959 in Lakeport.
James was a 1953 graduate of St. Stephen High School. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Radarman from 1954 to 1958. He worked as a Dispatcher and then transferred to Bad Axe as terminal Manager with Earl C. Smith Motor Freight Inc. and retired after 36 years of service. James was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Charles Hammond American Legion Post 8, Dossin Great Lakes Museum in Belle Isle and past member of the Lake Carriers Association.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Richard Rumley; daughter, Diane Rumley; son Thomas Rumley (fiancée Amberly Robbins); grandson, James P. Rumley II (Chelsea Greer); granddaughter, Andrea Rumley; sisters, Dr. Jacqueline Jellinek and Mary Rumley; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Shirlie Ellis; and brother-in-law, Arnold (Patricia) Rose. He was preceded in death by a brother, Grant Rumley; and sisters, Audrey Park, Pat DeLaney, Barb Saunders, and Sue Rumley.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date in St. Stephen Catholic Church.
Inurnment will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township, with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hunter Hospitality House.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020