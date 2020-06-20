James P. Rumley
1934 - 2020
James P. Rumley

Port Huron - James Patrick Rumley, 85, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

He was born May 16, 1934 in Port Huron to the late Elmer and Camilla Rumley. He married Marilyn Joyce Rose on January 10, 1959 in Lakeport.

James was a 1953 graduate of St. Stephen High School. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Radarman from 1954 to 1958. He worked as a Dispatcher and then transferred to Bad Axe as terminal Manager with Earl C. Smith Motor Freight Inc. and retired after 36 years of service. James was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Father William F. Welch Council #11756, Charles Hammond American Legion Post 8, Dossin Great Lakes Museum in Belle Isle, was a past member of the Lake Carriers Association and volunteered for many years on the Port Huron Police Department VIPS (volunteers in police service).

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Diane Rumley; son Thomas (Amberly) Rumley; grandson, James P. Rumley II (Chelsea Greer); granddaughter, Andrea Rumley; sisters, Jackie Jellinek and Mary Rumley; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Arnold (Patricia) Rose. He was preceded in death by a brother, Grant Rumley; sisters, Audrey Park, Pat DeLaney, Barb Saunders, and Sue Rumley; sisters-in-law, Shirlie Ellis, Phyllis Simpson and Eleanor Walker; and brother-in-law, Gerald Bud Rose.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Inurnment will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township, with military honors conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hunter Hospitality House or to the donor's choice.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
