|
|
James Phillip Schick
Columbus Twp. - James Phillip Schick, age 83, of St. Clair, died February 22, 2020. He was born February 1, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Fred and Josephine Schick. On January 23, 1965, James married Julie Ann Yeip in St. Clair.
James was a tax accountant and worked for Hooker Chemical in New York, American Motors and retired from Chrysler. He was also a certified master gardner.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Ann (Yeip) Schick; his children, Bridget Schick, Phillip (Kim) Schick, Christopher (Shiela) Schick, Beth Ann Schick, Matthew (Liesl) Schick and Fred Schick; 14 grandchildren; sisters in law, Bonnie Stevens, Janice Schick and Joyce Figa and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Cassie; brother, Fred; sister, Mary Ann and brothers in law, Mike Yeip, John Stevens and Arthur Shmina.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday February 28th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting hours are Thursday 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair with rosary recital at 7:00 p.m. Additional visiting Friday at church prior to mass from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Food for the Poor. To leave a message of comfort visit lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020