James R. Jolly

East China Twp. - James R. Jolly, age 74, of East China Twp., passed away April 2, 2019. He was born February 5, 1945 in Highland Park to the late Virgil and Clarinda Jolly. Jim attended the Algonac Baptist Church for 70 years, where he also played piano for over 50 years. Jim loved to share his gift of music with many people over the years. He was also very generous and was quick to help those less fortunate than him. Jim was a longtime employee of Huron Plastics.

He is survived by siblings, Donna Schneider, Gerald Jolly and Dan (Annette) Jolly and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Gene Jolly, Mary Closs, Dale Jolly, Judy Strantz, Charles Jolly and Bob Jolly.

Funeral services will be Saturday April 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, East China Twp. Visiting hours are Friday 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 prior to service.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
