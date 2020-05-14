|
|
James R. Swaffield Jr.
Clyde Township - Mr. James R. Swaffield Jr., age 83, of Clyde Township, passed away on March 20, 2020, in Marwood Nursing and Rehab, with his family by his side.
He was born on June 21, 1936, in Port Huron, to the late James and Priscilla Swaffield.
James married Rosemary McFadden on September 6, 1957, in Angola, Indiana.
He served honorably in the United States Army and retired from Grand Trunk Western Railroad. James enjoyed his motorcycle, classic cars and Convertibles.
James is survived by his wife, Rosemary Swaffield, children, Deborah (Allan) Huff, Kimberley (John) Pennell, Cynthia (Michael) Klemmer and James Swaffield III, grandchildren, Nicholas (Kristie) Sears, Justin (Kristen) Sears, Ashley (Dennis) Herr, Jessica (Brad) Thomas, Kelsey Pennell (Jason Fielder), Brianna (Rod) Freel, Erica (Gary) Laysell and Ariel (Frank) Suszynski, great-grandchildren, Avery and Luke Sears, Maddie and Lexie Burns, Madison MacRury, Tyler and Haleigh Thomas, Jayce Fielder, Danielle (Jordon) Brown, Ryan Herr, Kaleigh Herr, Scarlett, Stella and Savanna Suszynski, Garett and Gage Laysell, Lily and Avry Freel and great-great grandchild, Finley Booms.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, John J. Pennell.
Services will be private, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to Cystic Fibrosis.
Published in The Times Herald from May 14 to May 17, 2020