Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for James Swaffield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Swaffield Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Swaffield Jr. Obituary
James R. Swaffield Jr.

Clyde Township - Mr. James R. Swaffield Jr., age 83, of Clyde Township, passed away on March 20, 2020, in Marwood Nursing and Rehab, with his family by his side.

He was born on June 21, 1936, in Port Huron, to the late James and Priscilla Swaffield.

James married Rosemary McFadden on September 6, 1957, in Angola, Indiana.

He served honorably in the United States Army and retired from Grand Trunk Western Railroad. James enjoyed his motorcycle, classic cars and Convertibles.

James is survived by his wife, Rosemary Swaffield, children, Deborah (Allan) Huff, Kimberley (John) Pennell, Cynthia (Michael) Klemmer and James Swaffield III, grandchildren, Nicholas (Kristie) Sears, Justin (Kristen) Sears, Ashley (Dennis) Herr, Jessica (Brad) Thomas, Kelsey Pennell (Jason Fielder), Brianna (Rod) Freel, Erica (Gary) Laysell and Ariel (Frank) Suszynski, great-grandchildren, Avery and Luke Sears, Maddie and Lexie Burns, Madison MacRury, Tyler and Haleigh Thomas, Jayce Fielder, Danielle (Jordon) Brown, Ryan Herr, Kaleigh Herr, Scarlett, Stella and Savanna Suszynski, Garett and Gage Laysell, Lily and Avry Freel and great-great grandchild, Finley Booms.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, John J. Pennell.

Services will be private, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to Cystic Fibrosis.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 14 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now