James Richard Pauly
St. Clair - James Richard Pauly, age 80, of St. Clair, entered eternal life Sunday December 8, 2019. He was born December 2, 1939 to the late Arthur and Lena (Schweihofer) Pauly in St. Clair.
James was a very hard worker, he was a brick layer. James built many chimney in his days and he was a big jokester.
James is survived by his sons, Richard Pauly and Dwyane Pauly; daughter, Maureen; step son, Richie Morris; special daughter in law, Bev; brother, Jack (Linda) Pauly; sister, Mary; several grandchildren, one great grandchild, several nieces and nephews, a very special pet dog, Chiquita and a very close friend Henry Laskey.
In addition to his parents James is predeceased by brothers, Joseph (Ruth), Robert (Betty), Arthur Jr. (Mildred), Harold "Skinny" and Henry Pauly, sister, Ceda (George) Saunders; nephews, Gary, Gary Jr., Ray and Denny; nieces, Rosemary, Susie, Ann, Janet, Shelia, Jenny and Becky and one great grandchild.
A funeral service will be held Friday December 13th at 7:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Friday 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019