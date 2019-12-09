Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pauly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richard Pauly


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Richard Pauly Obituary
James Richard Pauly

St. Clair - James Richard Pauly, age 80, of St. Clair, entered eternal life Sunday December 8, 2019. He was born December 2, 1939 to the late Arthur and Lena (Schweihofer) Pauly in St. Clair.

James was a very hard worker, he was a brick layer. James built many chimney in his days and he was a big jokester.

James is survived by his sons, Richard Pauly and Dwyane Pauly; daughter, Maureen; step son, Richie Morris; special daughter in law, Bev; brother, Jack (Linda) Pauly; sister, Mary; several grandchildren, one great grandchild, several nieces and nephews, a very special pet dog, Chiquita and a very close friend Henry Laskey.

In addition to his parents James is predeceased by brothers, Joseph (Ruth), Robert (Betty), Arthur Jr. (Mildred), Harold "Skinny" and Henry Pauly, sister, Ceda (George) Saunders; nephews, Gary, Gary Jr., Ray and Denny; nieces, Rosemary, Susie, Ann, Janet, Shelia, Jenny and Becky and one great grandchild.

A funeral service will be held Friday December 13th at 7:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Friday 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.

To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -