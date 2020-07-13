James Robert Gilleran
East China - James Robert Gilleran (85) of East China, MI passed away peacefully on Friday, July 11th, 2020.
Jim was born March 20, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Kathleen Gilleran (Brunett).
He honorably served in the US Army (Korea) and was very proud for having served his country. Upon graduating from Lawrence Technological University, Jim joined his father in the family business, McCausey Lumber Company (Detroit). In 1972 he became President and co-owner. Over the years, he developed many special relationships in the forest products industry, both domestic and abroad. He eventually became the USA, Managing Director for FinnForest Corporation (Finland) while remaining as an owner of McCausey. Jim had many accomplishments within the wood products industry, including being decorated in 2008 as "Knight of the Order White Rose Finland " by the Finnish Consulate, a prestigious honor for his contributions to the forestry industry.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ann Marie Gilleran (Rinke), son Michael (Mickie) Gilleran, daughter Michele (Scott) Porterfield, daughter Renee (Steve) Zacharias, and grandchildren TJ (Samantha) Gilleran, Allyce (Dennis) Colpitts, Ryan Gilleran (Michelle Litton), Alex Porterfield, Erica Porterfield, and Nolan Zacharias. He is also survived by his brother Paul (Carole) Gilleran, sister Helen (Ken) Roach, sister-in-law Judy Gilleran, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Kathleen Gilleran, brothers Jerry (Barb) and Tom (Judy) Gilleran, and sisters Regina (Jim) Butler, and Sr. Mary Fran Gilleran.
Special THANK YOU to all of the staff of Senior Care Advantage, Medical Team Hospice, Prestige Commons Living Center, and especially Jill Mahaffy, for their unconditional love and attention with managing Jim's care.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to De La Salle Collegiate High School, Advancement Department, 14600 Common Rd., Warren Michigan 48088. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com