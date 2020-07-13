1/1
James Robert Gilleran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Gilleran

East China - James Robert Gilleran (85) of East China, MI passed away peacefully on Friday, July 11th, 2020.

Jim was born March 20, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Kathleen Gilleran (Brunett).

He honorably served in the US Army (Korea) and was very proud for having served his country. Upon graduating from Lawrence Technological University, Jim joined his father in the family business, McCausey Lumber Company (Detroit). In 1972 he became President and co-owner. Over the years, he developed many special relationships in the forest products industry, both domestic and abroad. He eventually became the USA, Managing Director for FinnForest Corporation (Finland) while remaining as an owner of McCausey. Jim had many accomplishments within the wood products industry, including being decorated in 2008 as "Knight of the Order White Rose Finland " by the Finnish Consulate, a prestigious honor for his contributions to the forestry industry.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ann Marie Gilleran (Rinke), son Michael (Mickie) Gilleran, daughter Michele (Scott) Porterfield, daughter Renee (Steve) Zacharias, and grandchildren TJ (Samantha) Gilleran, Allyce (Dennis) Colpitts, Ryan Gilleran (Michelle Litton), Alex Porterfield, Erica Porterfield, and Nolan Zacharias. He is also survived by his brother Paul (Carole) Gilleran, sister Helen (Ken) Roach, sister-in-law Judy Gilleran, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Kathleen Gilleran, brothers Jerry (Barb) and Tom (Judy) Gilleran, and sisters Regina (Jim) Butler, and Sr. Mary Fran Gilleran.

Special THANK YOU to all of the staff of Senior Care Advantage, Medical Team Hospice, Prestige Commons Living Center, and especially Jill Mahaffy, for their unconditional love and attention with managing Jim's care.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to De La Salle Collegiate High School, Advancement Department, 14600 Common Rd., Warren Michigan 48088. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved