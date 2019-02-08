Services
James Robert May


James Robert May Obituary
James Robert May

- - Born 09-17-1958 passed away at Troy Beaumont Hospital on 01-24-2019.

He is survived by beloved Soulmate Regina Macintyre Sisters Rosie Keller, Betty Lou Pooley, Margaret Barber Brother Albert May, Step sisters Muriel Werner, Margaret Williams, Marion Watson, Marilyn Kohen, Cheryle Beach, Step brothers James Clarke, William H. Clarke, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all as a Loved one, Loving Brother, Uncle and good friend.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
