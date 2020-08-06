1/
James S. Hay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. Hay

St. Clair - James S. Hay went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020. He was 85. James was born April 30, 1935 in Detroit, moved to St. Clair, Sarasota Florida and recently returning home to St. Clair.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Hay; son, Paul W. (Delia) Short; grandchildren, Paul W. (Monica) Short II of Port Huron, Russell A. (Stephanie) Short of East China and Delia Jane (Justin) Linnemann of Charleston, South Carolina; great grandchildren, Audrey Rae, Vivian Grace, Ella Jane of Port Huron, Roland Anthony of St. Clair, Jude Pablo and Jett Wesley of Clarkston. He was preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Mia Jane.

Jim served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion. He graduated from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan with an accounting degree and was a member of the Professional Fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi.

Jim took his internship with Ernest & Ernest, worked a short time with General Motors and over 20 years with the United States General Accounting Office.

Private entombment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, Port Huron. Memorials can be made to St. Clair or Port Huron Rotary Clubs. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved