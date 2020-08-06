James S. Hay
St. Clair - James S. Hay went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020. He was 85. James was born April 30, 1935 in Detroit, moved to St. Clair, Sarasota Florida and recently returning home to St. Clair.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Hay; son, Paul W. (Delia) Short; grandchildren, Paul W. (Monica) Short II of Port Huron, Russell A. (Stephanie) Short of East China and Delia Jane (Justin) Linnemann of Charleston, South Carolina; great grandchildren, Audrey Rae, Vivian Grace, Ella Jane of Port Huron, Roland Anthony of St. Clair, Jude Pablo and Jett Wesley of Clarkston. He was preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Mia Jane.
Jim served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion. He graduated from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan with an accounting degree and was a member of the Professional Fraternity, Delta Sigma Pi.
Jim took his internship with Ernest & Ernest, worked a short time with General Motors and over 20 years with the United States General Accounting Office.
Private entombment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, Port Huron. Memorials can be made to St. Clair or Port Huron Rotary Clubs. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp.