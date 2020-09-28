James "Jim" Shepherd
China Twp. - died September 26, 2020, after a six month battle with cancer.
Jim owned and operated Shepherd Sales & Service, formerly Shepherd Lincoln Mercury, in Richmond. Jim enjoyed working with people, helping them find the right car and talking with customers who were in for service. His customers became friends, many of whom stopped in just to visit, share a cup of coffee or exchange a book. He cared about people and often asked about and kept up with the family lives of his customers and employees. Jim was proud to be a member of the Richmond community and could always be counted on to support various groups and events. He also looked forward to handing out dictionaries to third graders at the local schools each year.
Family meant everything to Jim. He especially loved watching or coaching his daughters' soccer teams, schlepping music equipment to their "gigs", playing guitar or Yahtzee with them, attending concerts or theater events, and Family Movie Night. An amateur photographer, Jim documented all family events and thoughtfully maintained his photo albums; he was currently working on album number fifty-eight.
Jim loved spending time at his cabin in northern Michigan with friends and family skiing, hiking, horseback riding, kayaking, or just sitting on the porch with a beer and shelled peanuts. Jim, Chris, and the girls also enjoyed traveling, having wonderful trips to Alaska, Arizona, Disney World, skiing in Colorado, and recently a bucket-list trip to Ireland. Jim was proud of his Irish heritage and an avid U of M fan, attending a couple of football games a season.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Christine "Chris", daughter Kathryn Shepherd-Kinney and new son-in-law Zack Kinney, and daughters Libby and Maddie Shepherd. Jim is also survived by: sisters Linda Corby, Ginger Shepherd and Mary Ellen (Doug) Logan; father and mother in-law Bill and Bev Huellmantel; sisters and brothers-in-law Cheryl (Scott) Sharpe, Mike (Julie) Huellmantel, Kelly (Fred) Boonstra, and Jennifer (Troy) Petrowski; many nieces, nephews, great and great, great nieces/nephews; special friends and "other" family John, Kristin, Lauren and Emma Washburn; employees, former employees, and customers who became dear friends; and many other friends. He was predeceased by his parents Jim and Margaret Shepherd, brother-in-law Bob Corby and sister-in-law Laura Huellmantel.
The family honors the memory of Jim and invites you to visit and share memories Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Joe Mallia will officiate. Burial will be in Richmond Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and tribute wall kaatzfunerals.com