James Timothy Hurt
James Timothy Hurt

Terre Haute, IN - James Timothy Hurt, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away on October 17, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas and moved to St Clair, MI in 1953. He fought a 4 year battle with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a disease of the bile ducts.

He is survived by Cynthia, his wife of 51 years, and their sons Jon-Paul (Sheila) and Nicholas (Mary), three grandchildren, his sister Patricia Eppley, and a brother David and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his bothers Paul Thomas, Wallace, and Jonathon.

He graduated from St Clair High School and Central Michigan University. He served as a Marine in Viet Nam. He was a teacher for several years and then went into retail management working for Kmart and Hills Retail Stores.

He was an avid reader and history buff. He was like a walking encyclopedia. He enjoyed spending lots of time with his grandchildren.

Services will be held November 21st at St Joseph University Parrish in Terre Haute, Indiana.




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
