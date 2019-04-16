Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Inurnment
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Holly, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Freese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. "Jim" Freese Jr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James W. "Jim" Freese, Jr.

Port Huron - James W. "Jim" Freese, Jr. age 76, of Port Huron, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Blue Water Hospice Home surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on June 3, 1942 to the late, James W. and Marjorie (Torrey) Freese, Sr. in Flint, Michigan.

Jim went into the United States Army July 13, 1959 and was honorably discharged in July of 1961.

Jim married Ann MacMurray in Port Huron, Michigan on June 18, 1977.

Jim was a member of the Elks Lodge #343 of Port Huron and UAW #659. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jim loved to golf, travel, and camping. Jim especially loved to spend time with his family. He was a great friend to many and will be missed by many friends and family. Jim was just a great guy.

Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ann Freese; sons, James W. Freese, III, Scott Brown, Jeff (Barbie) Brown, and Brent Brown; grandchildren, Kyle, Mallory, Ashley and Owen; a brother, Jon (Laurie) Freese; a sister-in-law, Laurie MacMurray; several nieces and nephews; his special friends, Harvey (Carol) Kecskes; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by, a brother, Jerry Freese, and a sister-in-law, Julie.

Inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the . For guest book and information, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now