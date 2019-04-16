|
James W. "Jim" Freese, Jr.
Port Huron - James W. "Jim" Freese, Jr. age 76, of Port Huron, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Blue Water Hospice Home surrounded by his family.
Jim was born on June 3, 1942 to the late, James W. and Marjorie (Torrey) Freese, Sr. in Flint, Michigan.
Jim went into the United States Army July 13, 1959 and was honorably discharged in July of 1961.
Jim married Ann MacMurray in Port Huron, Michigan on June 18, 1977.
Jim was a member of the Elks Lodge #343 of Port Huron and UAW #659. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jim loved to golf, travel, and camping. Jim especially loved to spend time with his family. He was a great friend to many and will be missed by many friends and family. Jim was just a great guy.
Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ann Freese; sons, James W. Freese, III, Scott Brown, Jeff (Barbie) Brown, and Brent Brown; grandchildren, Kyle, Mallory, Ashley and Owen; a brother, Jon (Laurie) Freese; a sister-in-law, Laurie MacMurray; several nieces and nephews; his special friends, Harvey (Carol) Kecskes; and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by, a brother, Jerry Freese, and a sister-in-law, Julie.
Inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the . For guest book and information, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 16, 2019