Jamie M. Eyre
Port Huron - Jamie Marie Eyre, 34, our precious daughter, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She fought a courageous battle to stay here with us.
She was born May 17, 1985 in Port Huron.
Jamie was a kind and generous soul who made friends easily. She graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts. Jamie took great pride in her culinary and pastry skills. She was very honored to make her sister's wedding cake this past year. Jamie will forever be missed.
She is survived by her mother, Lynn Eyre; her father, John "Jack" (Aline) Eyre; a sister, Michelle (Dave) Smith; a stepbrother, Christopher (Erika) Brown; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, including aunt, Kim Bethway, and cousins, Amanda Bethway and Holly Lakin.
Private services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019