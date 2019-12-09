|
|
Jane E. Gilbert
Marysville - Jane E. Gilbert, 78, of Marysville, died Monday, December 9, 2019.
She was born January 3, 1941 in Port Huron to the late Walter and Blanche Duff. She married Richard Gilbert on July 27, 1968.
Mrs. Gilbert was a teacher with both Marysville and Port Huron Area Schools and retired after 30 years of teaching sixth grade. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, embroidery, needle crafts and watching hockey. She was a member of the Port Huron Yacht Club and past president of the Women's Auxiliary. She and her husband loved wintering in Pinellas Park, Florida.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard; two sisters, Doris Meade of Port Huron and Joan (Tom) Pawloski of Jacksonville, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles W. Duff.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Laurie Wilson will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Huron Yacht Club Women's Auxiliary.
To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019