Jane M. Schlaufman
Fort Gratiot - Jane M Schlaufman (Short) age 74, of Fort Gratiot passed away July 10, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Jane was born June 20, 1946 in Port Huron to the late Charles and Edna Short and was a graduate of Port Huron High School.
Jane married Dale J Schlaufman in Our Savior Lutheran Church of Port Huron on January 21, 1967.
Prior to beginning a family Jane worked as a secretary for Our Savior Lutheran Church. Jane also worked for The Times Herald in the circulation department, but her lifelong career was being a loving wife and an amazing mom to her three children as well as a wonderful grandma to two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Jane had a great passion for reading which she passed on to her children. She loved watching and cheering on her beloved Detroit Tigers, but what Jane loved the most was spending time with her family.
Jane is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dale, her three children: Marc (Michelle) Schlaufman of Port Huron, Jennifer Schlaufman (Kristen Futryk) of Port Huron, and Katie (Andrew) Schlaufman-Youngblood of Fort Gratiot; grandchildren Michael Schlaufman (fiancée Rita Medrano), Katie Schlaufman of Port Huron, great-grandson Bentley Schlaufman, brother Jim (Lois) Short of Frankfort, brother Bruce of St. Clair, sister-in-law Linda Kuchrowy of Sarnia and several nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death her parents and her beloved sister Nancy.
Visiting hours will be 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Wednesday July 15, 2020 in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Patrick Thompson will officiate.
Memorial tributes may be made to The Blue Water Area Humane Society.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
