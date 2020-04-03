Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Wheatly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Marlene Wheatly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Marlene Wheatly Obituary
Jane Marlene Wheatly

Kimball Twp. - Jane M. Wheatly, 73, of Kimball Township died March 30, 2020 in Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron.

She was born February 22, 1947. She loved sewing, arts & crafts and belonged to a computer club for several years.

Jane is survived by her significant other, Walter Ludington of Kimball; two children, LaDonna (Matthew) Minnis of Port Huron and Richard (Kim) Wheatly of Warren; six grandchildren, Matthew, Lesley, Stephanie, Nick, Chyna, and Garrison; and seven great grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be announced in the spring.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now