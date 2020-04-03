|
Jane Marlene Wheatly
Kimball Twp. - Jane M. Wheatly, 73, of Kimball Township died March 30, 2020 in Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron.
She was born February 22, 1947. She loved sewing, arts & crafts and belonged to a computer club for several years.
Jane is survived by her significant other, Walter Ludington of Kimball; two children, LaDonna (Matthew) Minnis of Port Huron and Richard (Kim) Wheatly of Warren; six grandchildren, Matthew, Lesley, Stephanie, Nick, Chyna, and Garrison; and seven great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be announced in the spring.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020