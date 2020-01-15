|
Janet A. VanLuven
Fort Gratiot - Janet Ann VanLuven, 80, of Fort Gratiot, died January 14, 2020.
She was born May 4, 1939 in Port Huron to the late Emerson and Elizabeth Kelly. She married William F. VanLuven on December 28, 1957 in St. Paul Lutheran Church. He died May 17, 2007.
Janet devoted her life to caring for her family. She enjoyed reading and her weekly trips to the hair salon.
She is survived by a son, Timothy (Hope) VanLuven; a daughter, Lori (Paul) Hopkins; grandchildren, Matthew (Toni) VanLuven, Shannon (Steven) Roach, Tyler (Emily) Mamps, Trevor Mamps, Tristan Hopkins, and Tiffany Hopkins; great grandchildren, Avery and Korbin Green, and Sebastian Roach; sisters-in-law, Marie Strickford, Marion VanLuven, and Phyllis Kelley; and several nieces and nephews that were extremely near and dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Howard Kelly, Emerson Kelley Jr., David Kelley, Doris Kidd, and Alice Lamb.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Bonnie Klos will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Matthew VanLuven, Tyler Mamps, Trevor Mamps, Tristan Hopkins, and Steven Roach.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020