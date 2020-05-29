Janet L. Bilyeu
Janet L. Bilyeu

Port Huron - Janet Louise Bilyeu, 70, of Port Huron, died Friday, May 29, 2020.

She was born September 2, 1949 in Port Huron to the late Wellington and Florence Ainsworth. She married Thomas Bilyeu on September 3, 1966. He died October 26, 2011.

Janet enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and dogs.

She is survived by three children, Thomas Bilyeu Jr., Laura Bilyeu and Janie Bilyeu; five grandchildren, Kevin, Kayla, Megan, Bree and Theresa; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

