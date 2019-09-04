Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Parish, St. Stephen Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish, St. Stephen Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Bridgwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Bridgwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet L. Bridgwood Obituary
Janet L. Bridgwood

Port Huron - Janet L. Bridgwood, 76, of Port Huron, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019 after battling a short illness.

She is survived by five children, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She is now reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Artie.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish, St. Stephen Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.

Memorials may be made to KIDS (Kids in Distress Services). Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now