Janet L. Bridgwood
Port Huron - Janet L. Bridgwood, 76, of Port Huron, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019 after battling a short illness.
She is survived by five children, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She is now reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Artie.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish, St. Stephen Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.
Memorials may be made to KIDS (Kids in Distress Services). Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019