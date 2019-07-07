|
Janet Louise Rogerson
Kimball Township - 64, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
Janet Louise Henry was born in Corona, California on January 23, 1955, the daughter of the late Mearl and Eileen (Lutz) Henry.
Janet married the love of her life, James Rogerson on December 29, 2004, in Port Huron.
Janet worked for many years at McLaren Port Huron Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. Janet liked dressing up and enjoying her life with Jim. She was a knitter, an interior decorator, and a reader. She loved pets. Janet leaves behind a wonderful life of memories that will be remembered and celebrated by all of the people she has touched for eternity.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband, James Rogerson of 14 years is her brother and sister-in-law, David and Jane Henry of Chesterfield; step-children, Deidra Livingston and James Livingston; nieces and nephews, Sarah Henry, Christopher Henry, Ryan Delmotte, Benjamin Lutz, Bryan Lutz, and Karl Lutz; as well as many dear friends.
Preceding Janet in death was her sister, Mary Ann Lutz.
The family honors the memory of Janet and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, Port Huron. A memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Yale.
Memorials are suggested to the McLaren Port Huron Foundation.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from July 7 to July 8, 2019