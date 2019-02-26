Janet M. Hayman



Port Huron - Janet Marie Hayman, 85, of Port Huron, died Saturday, February 23, 2019.



She was born June 30, 1933 in Port Huron to the late Merton and Bessie Hands. She married Robert D. Hayman on September 15, 1957 in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2000.



Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling to Texas, and going to the casino.



She is survived by three children, Michael (Danette) Hayman, Deborah Moss (Jason Swinson), and Douglas (Kathy) Hayman; eight grandchildren, Andrew Moss, Lucas (Laura) Hayman, Cody (Rachel) Hayman, Amanda (Chris) Kugler, Michel Hayman, Nicole (Matt) Graham, Chelsea (Brandon) Simons, and Allyson Hayman; ten great grandchildren, Brynn, Hudson, Harper, Carter, Wesley, Tyceon, Mason, Zola, Shia, Knox; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred and Jack Hands; and a sister, Maxine McLeod.



Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Rob Harrell will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lucas and Cody Hayman, Brandon Simons, Chris Kugler, Matt Graham, and Jimmy Cunningham.



Memorials may be made to United Way. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com