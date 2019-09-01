|
Janice Arlene Dubay
Fort Gratiot - Surrounded by her loving family, Janice Arlene (Knopp) Dubay of Fort Gratiot passed away at Blue Water Hospice Home, August 28th, 2019, following a short aggressive battle with cancer.
Janice was born in Des Moines, Iowa, June 2, 1963, but was raised in Lacombe, Alberta. Janice's career pursuits took her to many states including Maine, Florida, and Washington. Michigan is where she and her husband Dennis made their home, raising two children Andrew and Lindsay.
Her co-workers and friends loved her for her quick smile and infectious laugh. She spent the last 11 years as office manager for the Water and Woods Council of the Boy Scouts of America. She will also be remembered as the program manager at MainStreet Port Huron and an employee at T.J. Maxx in Fort Gratiot.
An adventurer, Janice loved to travel and see new places. She often said she worked simply to meet that goal. She was an avid skier, she had skydived, para-sailed, zip-lined and scuba dived. Her travels took her through the United States, Canada, Europe and on cruises to the Caribbean and Gulf ports of call as recently as March of this year.
Janice is survived by her mother, Arlene; husband of 23 years, Dennis; son Andrew, daughter-in-law Shila (Bundy), daughter Lindsay and special friend Dallas Fiedler. She is predeceased by her father, Herbert Knopp.
Janice would like us to celebrate her life with a party for her family and friends remembering her for all the good times and to honor her passing. Time and place will be announced.
The Dubay family would like to extend their thanks to everyone who was able to visit Janice prior to her passing and for all the prayers and good wishes shared. Gratitude for the care and respect given to Janice (and family) from so many people who supported her through her illness is something words cannot express; God bless you all.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to scouting through the Blue Water District Boy Scouts of America at 924 7TH Street, Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019