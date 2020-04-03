Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Noland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice (McLaughlin) Noland


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice (McLaughlin) Noland Obituary
Janice (McLaughlin) Noland

Nokomis, Florida - Janice (McLaughlin) Noland

February 6, 1951 - March 12, 2020

Jan's life began in Port Huron on February 6, 1951 and she graduated from Port Huron High School with the class of 1969. She lived in the Detroit area for a number of years before moving to Florida in her twenties. Jan enjoyed gardening, playing cards and board games with her family and friends, playing bingo and going to the casino. Her greatest joy was taking care of people and making them happy. Jan had an infectious smile and loved to surprise people. She always looked after her elderly neighbors no matter where she lived.

Jan married Ernest "Ernie" Noland in 1986 and through that union, Jonny "Jon" was born. He was the apple of her eye. Family vacations and baseball games were a highlight in her life. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Jan passed peacefully at home after a long illness.

She is leaving behind to cherish her memories, her husband, Ernie, son, Jon, stepson, Jason (Sarah) Noland and their sons, Keegan and Easton, siblings, Yvonne (Harry) Atherton, Robert W. McLaughlin (Michael Wolfe) and Michelle (Dave) Noland. Jan is also leaving behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jan is preceded in death by her father, Robert J. McLaughlin, mothers, Ruth Winn and Edith McLaughlin and brothers, Randy McLaughlin and Jerry Szymanski.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now