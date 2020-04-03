|
Janice (McLaughlin) Noland
Nokomis, Florida - Janice (McLaughlin) Noland
February 6, 1951 - March 12, 2020
Jan's life began in Port Huron on February 6, 1951 and she graduated from Port Huron High School with the class of 1969. She lived in the Detroit area for a number of years before moving to Florida in her twenties. Jan enjoyed gardening, playing cards and board games with her family and friends, playing bingo and going to the casino. Her greatest joy was taking care of people and making them happy. Jan had an infectious smile and loved to surprise people. She always looked after her elderly neighbors no matter where she lived.
Jan married Ernest "Ernie" Noland in 1986 and through that union, Jonny "Jon" was born. He was the apple of her eye. Family vacations and baseball games were a highlight in her life. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Jan passed peacefully at home after a long illness.
She is leaving behind to cherish her memories, her husband, Ernie, son, Jon, stepson, Jason (Sarah) Noland and their sons, Keegan and Easton, siblings, Yvonne (Harry) Atherton, Robert W. McLaughlin (Michael Wolfe) and Michelle (Dave) Noland. Jan is also leaving behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jan is preceded in death by her father, Robert J. McLaughlin, mothers, Ruth Winn and Edith McLaughlin and brothers, Randy McLaughlin and Jerry Szymanski.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020