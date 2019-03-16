|
|
Janis Mancini
Port St. Lucie, FL - Janis Fay Mancini, 77, of Port St. Lucie Florida., died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Life Care in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
She was born September 16, 1941 to the late Glen and Helen Lashbrook. Janis graduated from Croswell-Lexington High School in 1959. She married Robert B. Mancini in 1967 and they were long term residents of Port Huron until recently moving to Florida. Janis enjoyed genealogy, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Anthony (Lynn) Mancini, Dean Mancini and Gina (Adam) Davis; five grandchildren, Katie and Allie Mancini and Ahna, Laura and Nate Davis; her sister Flossie (Ed) Palmeri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister and brother-in-law Joyce (Jack) Meddaugh.
Burial will be at Burtchville Cemetery and a service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019