Jason B. Hill
Jason B. Hill

Jason B. Hill, 46, formerly of Ruby, MI passed away on September 11, 2020. Jason was born on August 26, 1974 to Vernon and Lynne Hill in Port Huron, MI.

Jason was a 1992 graduate of Yale High School in Yale, MI. Jason enjoyed being outdoors whether it was gardening in his garden, camping trips to Oscoda, or fishing whenever he could. He loved animals whether they were his own or those of family members and friends. Halloween was a very special holiday for Jason. His decorating abilities were much to the envy of his neighbors. His home more than once was celebrated as the winner of his neighborhood's annual decorating competition. Jason will always be remembered as a kind soul. He had a unique ability to make everyone laugh and was loved by all who knew him.

Jason is survived by his husband Jeff; parents Vernon and Lynne Hill; sisters, Meghann (Brian) Murray, Joslynne (Nick) Heiser; stepbrother Jeff Hill; stepsister Melissa Hill; father and mother in-law Teddy and Carolyn Salsbery; sister-in-law Ann (Stuart) Rounds; nieces Ella Murray and Lillian Rounds; nephews Ethan Murray and Jackson Rounds; and pets Meiko, Irving, Sophie, and Maxine.

Jason will be sorely missed by both his family and friends. A private family service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to:

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851, donations@themmrf.org




Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
