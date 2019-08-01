Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church,
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church,
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaylee Helton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaylee August Helton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaylee August Helton Obituary
Jaylee August Helton

St. Clair - Jaylee August Helton, age 12, of St. Clair died unexpectedly July 29, 2019 in C.S. Motts Hospital. She was born June 2, 2007 in Port Huron to Adam and Ronli Helton.

Our beloved, shining, happy girl touched the lives of so many. Her sweet touches, kisses and smiles have melted our hearts. Her courage, strength and calmness has inspired us and her personality made us fall in love. She was a very loving and compassionate girl who loved to be silly.

Jaylee was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She loved family adventures and hanging out with her best friend Lilly. She enjoyed spending time with her older sister making videos and playing games. She also loved swimming, fishing, biking, movies, and crafts. Some of her favorite things were playing golf and video games with her Dad and cuddling/sleeping with her mom. Her impact on our lives has shaped us and she will be a part of who we are forever and always.

Jaylee will be missed by her parents Adam & Ronli Helton and sister Taylor Helton

Also survived by her Grandparents Bill & Janet Kroetsch and Linda Beyer. Great Grandparents Virginia Muxlow, Beverly Helton and Joel and Elvira Couthard. Uncles / Aunts and Cousins.

Preceded in death by her Grandpa August Maasch & Robert Helton. Great Grandpa Keith Muxlow.

A Funeral service will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Friday 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp., and Saturday 10:00-11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made to wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaylee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now