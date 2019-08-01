|
|
Jaylee August Helton
St. Clair - Jaylee August Helton, age 12, of St. Clair died unexpectedly July 29, 2019 in C.S. Motts Hospital. She was born June 2, 2007 in Port Huron to Adam and Ronli Helton.
Our beloved, shining, happy girl touched the lives of so many. Her sweet touches, kisses and smiles have melted our hearts. Her courage, strength and calmness has inspired us and her personality made us fall in love. She was a very loving and compassionate girl who loved to be silly.
Jaylee was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She loved family adventures and hanging out with her best friend Lilly. She enjoyed spending time with her older sister making videos and playing games. She also loved swimming, fishing, biking, movies, and crafts. Some of her favorite things were playing golf and video games with her Dad and cuddling/sleeping with her mom. Her impact on our lives has shaped us and she will be a part of who we are forever and always.
Jaylee will be missed by her parents Adam & Ronli Helton and sister Taylor Helton
Also survived by her Grandparents Bill & Janet Kroetsch and Linda Beyer. Great Grandparents Virginia Muxlow, Beverly Helton and Joel and Elvira Couthard. Uncles / Aunts and Cousins.
Preceded in death by her Grandpa August Maasch & Robert Helton. Great Grandpa Keith Muxlow.
A Funeral service will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Friday 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp., and Saturday 10:00-11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 1, 2019