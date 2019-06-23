|
|
Jean A. Ash
Port Huron - Jean Anne Ash, 71, of Port Huron, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital with her husband, George Ash, by her side.
She was born in Lansing, Michigan on April 6, 1948, the daughter of the late Ralph and Lorraine (Rauls) Guile.
Following graduation from Okemos High School, Jean attended Kalamazoo College where she met George Ash. They were married on December 20, 1975, at the Michigan State Chapel. She attended Michigan State and graduated with her Master's Degree in Nuclear Physics and began her career at KMS Fusion Inc. working as a Laser Fusion Physicist. She later received her Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School Of Business and worked as a marketing consultant for a number of firms. She also was the Personnel Training Officer and Business Manager for George's orthodontic practices in Ypsilanti and Port Huron (Orthodontic Associates of Port Huron), being the financial officer for both their personal and business finances.
Jean was a woman of many abilities and interests which included being the women's Paddleball Champion for MSU. She was enthusiastic about everything she undertook and had a passion for spending time in her yard and spent countless hours planting and maintaining their beautiful flower gardens and home decorations in Port Huron and in Clearwater, Florida. Jean also loved spending time at their cabin in Grayling, MI which has been in the family since the 1930s. Brightening the lives of all she encountered, Jean was a thoughtful and caring daughter, wife, sister, aunt and reached out a helping hand to everyone around her. With a strong belief in our Lord Jesus Christ, Jean strived to walk with him while on this earth and has now joined him.
In addition to her husband of 43 years, George, survivors include a sister, Mary Guile of Arizona; a brother, Bruce (Alexandra) Guile of Washington D.C.; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Ash of Colorado; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey (Deborah) Ash of Ann Arbor and Thomas (Rhonda) Ash of Manchester; nieces and nephews, Willow Guile; Andrew (Autum) Lum; Jennifer Ash; Brian (Marianne) Ash; Betsy (Stephen) Finn; Mark (Kara) Ash; and nine great-nieces and nephews.
The family honors Jean's memory and invites you to share remembrances on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home - North, 1525 Hancock Street Port Huron, Michigan. Pastor Bill Clark and Reverend Autum Lum will officiate.
Suggested memorial donations may be made to World Vision.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 23, 2019