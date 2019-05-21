Jean A. MacDuff



Port Huron - Jean A. MacDuff, 91, of Port Huron, died Saturday, May 18, 2019.



She was born September 2, 1927 in Detroit to the late Fred and Margaret Kyte. She was the wife of the late Fred MacDuff who preceded her in death on October 1, 2005



Mrs. MacDuff enjoyed knitting and donated hundreds of hats and scarfs annually to local schools, libraries and fraternal organizations for distribution to those in need. She enjoyed bingo, watching NASCAR and following the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings.



She is survived by children, Sandra Bellinger, Sharon Feher, Steven (Anita) MacDuff, Stacie (Mark) Hancock and Sheila Rome (Louis Bevaque); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty Kyte; special family friend, Richard Schrader; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Himebauch; three infant grandchildren; two brothers, Charles and Donald Kyte; two son-in-laws, David Bellinger and Louis Feher; and a sister-in-law, Janet Kyte.



Jean has donated her body to the University of Michigan. No services will be held.



Memorials may be made to the .



To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on May 21, 2019