Jean Eleanore Falk
Clyde Township - Jean Eleanore Falk, of Clyde Township, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 82. She is now peacefully resting in Heaven with her beloved high school sweetheart Richard, whom she was married to for 63 years.
She was born on November 11, 1937, in Port Huron, to the late James and Violet Rock. Jeans home was always filled with the most beautiful variety of flowers. She would insist on feeding anyone who walked through her door even when times were tough. Jean had a beautiful relationship with God, baptized and married in the Lutheran Church. She kept her most precious memories in her bible. Jean was a fighter and knew what she wanted. Her sister always said if they were in a war, she would want to be on Jeans side. Jean will be missed by everyone whose life she touched.
Jean is survived by her children, Richard J. Falk I and Julie D. Falk-Marcelli, grandchildren, Richard J. (Ashli) Falk II, Larissa Marcelli and Andrew Marcelli, great-grandchildren, Leighton and Wilson Falk and sister, Joan Mertz.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother, James.
Services will be private. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial tributes may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Clyde Township - Jean Eleanore Falk, of Clyde Township, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 82. She is now peacefully resting in Heaven with her beloved high school sweetheart Richard, whom she was married to for 63 years.
She was born on November 11, 1937, in Port Huron, to the late James and Violet Rock. Jeans home was always filled with the most beautiful variety of flowers. She would insist on feeding anyone who walked through her door even when times were tough. Jean had a beautiful relationship with God, baptized and married in the Lutheran Church. She kept her most precious memories in her bible. Jean was a fighter and knew what she wanted. Her sister always said if they were in a war, she would want to be on Jeans side. Jean will be missed by everyone whose life she touched.
Jean is survived by her children, Richard J. Falk I and Julie D. Falk-Marcelli, grandchildren, Richard J. (Ashli) Falk II, Larissa Marcelli and Andrew Marcelli, great-grandchildren, Leighton and Wilson Falk and sister, Joan Mertz.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother, James.
Services will be private. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial tributes may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.