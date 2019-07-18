Services
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
2838 Capital Ave SW
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269)-979-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kempf Family Funeral Homes
723 Old US 27 North
Marshall, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kempf Family Funeral Homes
723 Old US 27 North
Marshall, MI
Jean Elizabeth Schlee Clark


1913 - 2019
Jean Elizabeth Schlee Clark Obituary
Jean Elizabeth Schlee Clark

formerly of Port Huron - Jean Elizabeth Schlee Clark, age 106, died Sunday morning, July 14, 2019 in Battle Creek.

She was married to Stanley C. Schlee. He preceded her in death on August 26, 1972.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Kempf Family Funeral Homes, Marshall Michigan. Interment will follow on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Lakeview Cemetery, Port Huron at 11 AM.

Kempf Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 18, 2019
