Jean Elizabeth Schlee Clark
formerly of Port Huron - Jean Elizabeth Schlee Clark, age 106, died Sunday morning, July 14, 2019 in Battle Creek.
She was married to Stanley C. Schlee. He preceded her in death on August 26, 1972.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Kempf Family Funeral Homes, Marshall Michigan. Interment will follow on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Lakeview Cemetery, Port Huron at 11 AM.
Published in The Times Herald on July 18, 2019