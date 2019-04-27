Jean Hall



Marysville - Jean Hall, 83, of Marysville, died Friday, April 26, 2019.



She was born January 16, 1936 in Detroit to the late John and Nora McMahon. She married Robert "Rob" Hall on December 15, 1956 in Erie, Michigan. He died February 3, 1998.



Mrs. Hall attended Michigan State University and worked as an accountant in the automotive industry. She most recently worked at Secretarial Bookkeeping in Marysville. She was a member of the Black River Boat Club and the U.S. Power Squadron. She enjoyed traveling and gardening and loved her family very much.



She is survived by three daughters, Jeannie Hall, Dixie (John) Racklyeft and Dee-Anna Lewis; grandchildren, Scott, James and Julia Lewis and Christopher, Kevin and Megan Racklyeft; four great grandchildren; a sister, Lois McMahon; and a brother, John McMahon. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harry McMahon.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Chaplain Terry Chepurny will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to any charity. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019