Jean M. Clancy
Tuscon AZ. - Jean M Clancy, of Tucson Arizona, passed away February 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, March 23, 2019 at St Anne's Convent, 3820 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson AZ, 85750, with Father Angelo Mastria presiding.
Jean was born on June 17, 1935 in Marysville, MI to James Joseph and Mary Andrews (Cunning) Taylor. She graduated from St Stephens High School 1953. She married her husband, Henry (Hank) Charles Clancy on September 5, 1953 and was married to him for over 65 years. She had two sons, James Henry (Barbara), Jeffery Charles (former daughter-in-law, Sahar), and five grandchildren, Jennifer (Will), Kevin, Kieran (Ashleigh), Kayla, and Moira. In addition, Jean has two great grandchildren, Payten and Evelyn.
Jean enjoyed travelling with her husband over the years as they traveled the United States in their RV. She especially enjoyed visiting her grandchildren and her home town of Port Huron, MI. She also enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family.
Jean is survived by her husband, Henry, her two children, James and Jeffery, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her nieces and nephews, Thomas White (Sharon), Linda Knox (Gary), Stephen Schwab (Margaret), Deborah Ellis (James), Suzanne Flores, Peter Heuser, and John Heuser in addition to many grandnieces and grandnephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents, James and Mary Taylor, her sisters, Kathleen Schwab, Noreen Heuser (Peter), and her nieces Cynthia Schwab and Sherry Schweska-Heuser.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Trigeminal Neuralgia Association.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019