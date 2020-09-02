Jean M. DawsonPort Huron - 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on July 14, 1928, daughter of the late Percy and Fern (Todd) Northrop.Jean M. Northrop married William R. Dawson Jr. on May 2, 1953, in Port Huron. He passed away on Sunday, October 4, 1998.Jean liked crossword puzzles, watching her soap opera shows, and embroidery. William and Jean owned and operated Dawson's Party Store on Elmwood Street for many years. She loved her cat, Simba.She is survived by six children, Linda Szeszycki of Burtchville Township, Frederick W. Cox of Port Huron, Mary Dawson of Fort Gratiot, Karen (James) Dale of Burtchville Township, William R. Dawson III of Port Huron, and John E. Dawson of Port Huron; grandchildren, Kendy (Ken) Bilyeu, Ronald (Andi) Szeszycki, Dawn (Matthew) Phillips, Jetty White (Richard Moore), Douglas (Janice) Laming, John E. Dawson II, Hollie Dawson (Shawn Sparr), Christy (Larry) Greenlaw, Ashley Samuel, Shyanne (John) Curtis, Skye Curtis, Sander (Felicia) Curtis, and Shellbee Dawson; several great and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin (Eleanor) Morden; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her grandson, William White; and her sister, Shirley Wilde.A visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment will take place in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."For information and guestbook,