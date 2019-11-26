|
Jean MacDonald
Marine City - Jean MacDonald, 90, of Marine City entered eternal life on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1929 to the late John and Mary Meade. She married Delmar "Pete" MacDonald on October 1, 1949 and they enjoyed 24 years of marriage until his passing on April 27, 1974. Jean held a long-standing career as a licensed practical nurse and worked at the Port Huron Hospital for 36 years. She loved being a nurse and had an admirable passion for her job. When she wasn't working, Jean was a member of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in St. Clair. She was a member of the St. Martha Guild. She would also spend her time volunteering at The Thrift Shoppe in her church. Jean always enjoyed challenging herself with mind puzzles, such as crosswords and sudokus. Most of all, she was devoted to her family. Jean is survived by her children, Terry MacDonald, Randy MacDonald, Alan (Mary Jo) MacDonald, Cindy Lester all of Marine City; four grandchildren, Anne Lester, Mark (Jennifer) MacDonald, Heather (Jason) Maurice and Joseph (Sarah) MacDonald; and three great-grandchildren, Nora, Margaret and August. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two siblings, Mary Lou Armstrong and John Meade Jr. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a funeral service being held at 7:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome .
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019