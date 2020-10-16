Jean McInnisFort Gratiot - C. Jean McInnis, age 86, passed away in McLaren Port Huron Hospital on October 15, 2020, with her family at her side. We lost our beloved matriarch.She was born in Port Huron on June 16, 1934, to the late Jack and Caroline (Collins) Shars and grew up in Lakeport. As a child, she learned Latin and played classical piano. She married Bruce McInnis in 1951.At the age of 25, she was widowed with four young children to raise, so she enrolled in nursing school. After graduation, she worked at Port Huron hospital for 36 years starting out on surgical staff and then became the head nurse in the ER, a job she loved. All the first responders knew her because of her skill and affable nature. She was a life-long lover of photography, art, reading, music, cats, and NASCAR. She served as secretary of Shutterbug Camera Club for many years. She was fiercely independent and lived her life on her own terms balancing work and a large family. Even when her vision was compromised by macular degeneration, she never complained or slowed down. Her house was the place where everyone gathered for holidays and birthdays to share time with each other. Any lonely or lost souls that happened to need a place to be for the holidays were welcomed as well. Her specialty was her famous turkey stuffing and cherry nut cake. She had a generous heart and was terribly proud of her children and grandkids.She is survived by her four children, George (LeeAnne) McInnis, Jack (Karen) McInnis, Valerie (Greg) Duva, and Laurel (Mark) Erickson; seven grandchildren, Jamie (Karry) Hepting, Ryan McInnis, Nick (Jeannie) Moran, Nathan (Jennifer) McInnis, Kara (Eddie) Dorda, Jennifer (Kenny) Blinn, and Theresa Renno; two step-grandchildren, Damon (Keri) Duva and Angela McConnell; nine great-grandchildren; and her two beloved cats, Tony and Toby.She was the glue that held us together and brought the gift of family to each of us. We will always cherish her memory and keep her close in our hearts.A visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Graveside services and interment will be held in Burtchville Township Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Clair County Animal Control or Blue Water Area Humane Society.