Jeanea E. Torrey Obituary
Jeanea E. Torrey

Port Huron - Jeanea E. Torrey, age 95, of Port Huron, passed away on October 16, 2019, in her home, after a brief illness.

She was born on October 22, 1923, in Port Huron, to the late Cyrus and Almeda Reid.

Jeanea married Earl H. Torrey on March 20, 1945, in Port Huron. Earl passed away on May 9, 1974.

She was an active member of the Wadhams Grove Community of Christ Church and a retired 28-year employee of Mary Maxim.

Jeanea is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas (Cathy) Torrey of Port Huron, daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne (Jerry) Hosner of Fenton, 3 grandchildren, Stacie (David) Edington, Sarah Jane (Michael) La Beau and Amy Sunday, great grandchildren, Benjamin, Colin, Kaiya and Dylan and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana J. Torrey on November 27, 2016, brother, Loren Reid and sister, Jeanette Purcell.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Elder David Giles of Wadhams Grove Community of Christ Church will officiate. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Thursday, 11:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm in the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Michael La Beau, Benjamin La Beau, Colin La Beau, David Edington, Mark Whitney and Bruce Reid.

A dinner will be held in the Jowett Funeral Home Reception Center following the service at the funeral home.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Wadhams Grove Community of Christ Church.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
