|
|
Jeanette Dudek
Columbus Township - 83, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Marwood Nursing Home, Port Huron. She was born in Detroit, March 22, 1936, the daughter of the late William and Edith (Ehrenberg) Hessler. Her marriage to Stanley W. Dudek was October 15, 1960, in Memphis. Stanley died August 12, 2007. Jeanette was a parishioner of Holy Family Parish, Memphis and a member of the St. Philip Neri Ladies Altar Society. She enjoyed making flower arrangements and painting. Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Denise and Jerry Czostkowski of Smiths Creek and Bernadette Dudek of Port Huron; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stan Jr. "Skip" of Columbus Township and Scott and Debrah Dudek of Columbus; four grandchildren, Melissa (Kris) Klimes, Kevin (Nicole) Czostkowski, Taylor Dudek, Gabrielle Romero; two great grandchildren, Carter and Chloe Klimes; sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Russ Hastings of Ohio, and several nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Johnson in 2011. Visitation is Friday, December 13, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 6:30 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Joe Horn, former pastor will officiate. Burial will be in St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Columbus Township. Memorials are suggested to "Holy Family Parish, Memphis".
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019