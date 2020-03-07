|
Jeanette Smith Buckley
Port Huron - Jeanette Ann Smith Buckley, 79, of Port Huron, died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
She was born February 26, 1941 in Kimball Township to the late Harold and Elsie Smith. She married Ronald Buckley on April 4, 1964 in Smiths Creek.
Jeanette graduated from Marysville High School in 1957. She worked for Bell Telephone for 34 years before her retirement. She enjoyed playing the piano and going on cruises. She loved God and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Blue Water Free Methodist Church, and played piano at Smiths Creek Community Church.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ron Buckley; daughter, Renae (Allen) Myers of California; grandchildren, Luke, Emily (Emo), Kaleigh, and Andrew; and brother, Harold (Jane) Smith of Port Huron. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred Smith, Margaret Eagen, Keitha Travis, and Jean Sawdon.
Services will be held later this week, arrangements are pending.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smiths Creek Community Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020