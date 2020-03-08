|
|
Jeanette Smith Buckley
Port Huron - Jeanette Ann Smith Buckley, 79, of Port Huron, died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Randy Bennett of Blue Water Free Methodist Church will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smiths Creek Community Church.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020