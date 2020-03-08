Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Resources
Jeanette Smith Buckley


1941 - 2020
Jeanette Smith Buckley Obituary
Jeanette Smith Buckley

Port Huron - Jeanette Ann Smith Buckley, 79, of Port Huron, died Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Randy Bennett of Blue Water Free Methodist Church will officiate.

Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Smiths Creek Community Church.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
