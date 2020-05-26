|
|
Jeannine C. Kirchoff
Carsonville - Jeannine C. Kirchoff, age 81, a resident of Carsonville passed away very suddenly on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on February 1, 1939 in Detroit. Her parents were the late Lionel J. and Alice M. (Sawyer) Gosselin. Jeannine married Melvin E. Kirchoff on October 10, 1980 in Scarborough, Maine.
Jeannine was an accomplished and proficient seamstress. She loved music and dancing. Jeannine was fortunate to have had many animals of all kinds during her lifetime and she loved all of them. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by her family.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Kirchoff of Carsonville; two sons Michael (Wendy)Smith of Deckerville and Keith Smith of Florida; two granddaughters, Aleesha Smith of Port Huron and Kelsey (Chis) Sypitkowski of Royal Oak; and her half sister, Patricia Bryant.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her first husband, Seaton Goldie Smith on February 24, 1971; and two half brothers, Joseph (Gloria) Summers and David Summers.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jeannine's life is being planned and will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be announced by the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Carsonville.
Published in The Times Herald from May 26 to May 28, 2020