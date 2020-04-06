|
Jeannine Louise (Pickerel) Churchill
Port Huron - Jeannine Louise (Pickerel) Churchill, 89, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. She is survived by her children, Peggy M. (Dean) Sweet, Mark S. Churchill, Kirk D. (Karen) Churchill, and Edward H. (Stephanie) Churchill; a sister, Sharon L. (George) Betts; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Churchill in 2011 and a daughter, Danita Diane (Churchill) Williams in 2005.
Jeannine was born December 27, 1930 in Marion, Ohio to the late Francis and Flossie Pickerel. She started out working for Port Huron Sulphite in 1949. She married Edward D. Churchill on June 4, 1949. As her family grew, she began working from home as a seamstress for Vining and Thompson, designing and creating draperies, valances, and bedspreads. She also did matching fabric upholstery if requested. She wasn't afraid to try anything, using the motto "Don't say you can't do something if you have never tried!". Followed by "A job worth doing is worth doing well!" She decided at the age of 56 to try to find work outside the home and was hired by Michigan Bell Telephone Co., where she worked for 5 years. She loved gardening, and would work for hours planting and weeding. In her later years, she collected miniature statues of children playing and hand painted them all (over 50). She created a playground for them outside and called it" Little People Park." She was very proud of them and called them her kids.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years, and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and later attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church. She will be remembered for her many family gatherings, pool parties, reunions and cook-outs. She loved having family and friends drop by. She enjoyed playing cards, swimming, golfing, needlepoint and taking long walks to be alone with God. She loved a good thunderstorm followed by a rainbow - Gods promise. She will be missed and waits for her loved ones on the other side.
Due to the virus quarantine, a service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 828 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020