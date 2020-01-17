|
Jeffery E. Smith
Fort Gratiot - Jeffery E. Smith, 60, of Fort Gratiot, died Thursday, January 16, 2020.
He was born September 28, 1959 in Pontiac. He married Judy Huff on November 29, 1986 in Auburn Hills.
Jeff was employed with Bill MacDonald Ford for 20 years and then owned and operated C.J. Michaels Auto Repair. He was a hobby enthusiast, building model rockets and radio controlled cars. He enjoyed bonfires, boating, snowmobiling, riding his Harley, and bowling. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; two children, Christopher Smith and Michael (Angela) Smith; seven grandchildren, Gavin, Cameron, Ryan, Cassandra, Tyler, Ella Pearl and Andrew Smith; a sister, Joy Dennison; three brothers, Ronald Smith, Steven (Linda) Smith and Keith Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Georganna and Dennis Winkelman; and a brother, Daryl Smith.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Robert Chapman will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Methodist Free Store. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020