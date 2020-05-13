|
Jeffery John Edgington
St. Clair - Jeffery John Edgington, 43, of Saint Clair, Michigan passed away on May 12th in Port Huron, Michigan, due to kidney failure.
Jeffery was born on October 11th, 1976 to David and Connie Edgington of Casco, Michigan. He went to Marine City High School and graduated in 1994. He married Lisa Marie Decker on May 30th, 1998. He worked in manufacturing management and real estate for 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his four children and watching them in their various sporting activities.
Jeffery is preceded in death by his mother Connie Ann Edgington.
Jeffery is survived by his wife Lisa, his four children: Easton John, Julia Morgan, Ariella Noel, and Liviana Sophia, his father David (Patty), and his brother David (Amy).
Due to the State stay-at-home order, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020